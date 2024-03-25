Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

