Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $772,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

