Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

