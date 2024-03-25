Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.70 to C$5.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Canacol Energy traded as low as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 273218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$146.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

