Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$5.40 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Canacol Energy Stock Down 11.1 %
Canacol Energy stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.32. The company had a trading volume of 282,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,975. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.
About Canacol Energy
