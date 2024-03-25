Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$5.40 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 11.1 %

Canacol Energy stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.32. The company had a trading volume of 282,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,975. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

