Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CDPYF opened at $35.61 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
