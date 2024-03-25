Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

