Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.97

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 160347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

