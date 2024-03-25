Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.39. 5,838,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,648,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 904,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 319,538 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 224,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

