Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 29th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

