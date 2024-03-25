Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.55. 2,341,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,314. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

