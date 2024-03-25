Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.87.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
