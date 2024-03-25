CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 15th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $24,217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.