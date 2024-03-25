CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 15th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.
CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
