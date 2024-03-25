CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 116,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,790. CARGO Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

