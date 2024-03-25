Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 17th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

CGBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 131,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

