Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.29. 20,424,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075,707. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

