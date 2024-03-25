Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $316.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.16. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.42 and a twelve month high of $319.98.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.56.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

