Casper Market Capitalization Hits $489.99 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $489.99 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,478,144,259 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,770,655 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,476,895,060 with 11,886,580,559 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04013379 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,858,800.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

