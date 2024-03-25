Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.
Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %
NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,947. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
