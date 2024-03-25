Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,947. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,598 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.