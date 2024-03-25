Castor Maritime Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,947. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.