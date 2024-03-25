Castor Maritime Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Castor Maritime Price Performance
NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,947. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.44.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%.
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
