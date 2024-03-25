Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

