Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $355.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $365.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

