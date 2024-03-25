Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65.

About Centuria Industrial REIT

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.

