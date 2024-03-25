Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Femasys
Femasys Stock Down 3.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Femasys
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.