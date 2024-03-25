Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Femasys

Femasys Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.