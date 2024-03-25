ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

