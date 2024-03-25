Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $71.32. Approximately 1,903,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,802,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.