Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 203,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

