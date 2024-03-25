Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$394.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.239861 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.