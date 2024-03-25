Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ CBUS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Cibus has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cibus by 1,987.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Cibus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

