Citigroup Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $400.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACN opened at $337.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 12 month low of $259.30 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

