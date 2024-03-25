Citigroup Raises PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $185.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

