Citigroup Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $48.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.30 to $48.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.12% from the stock’s current price.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

LI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,824. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,935,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

