Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

