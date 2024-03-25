Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,918. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMTG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

