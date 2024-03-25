Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $206.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.44. 103,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $197.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.