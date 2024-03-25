CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.15. CleanSpark shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 6,592,654 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

CleanSpark Stock Up 15.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 802,620 shares of company stock worth $16,496,819. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

