Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. 4,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

