Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

LDP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 72,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

