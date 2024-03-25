Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

RNP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 83,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,759. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

