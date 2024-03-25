Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
