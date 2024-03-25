Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

