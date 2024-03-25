Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. 89,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

