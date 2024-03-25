Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 201,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

