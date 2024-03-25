Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) and MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% MorphoSys N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and MorphoSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $130,200.00 50.56 -$18.50 million N/A N/A MorphoSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MorphoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and MorphoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MorphoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 979.14%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats MorphoSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

