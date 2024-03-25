Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

