Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.