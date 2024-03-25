Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup comprises 2.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

