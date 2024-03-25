Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Upstart Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 1,301,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,820 shares of company stock valued at $488,061. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

