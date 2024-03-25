Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,352.37. 523,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,833. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,258.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,054.64.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.