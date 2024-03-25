Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 1.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.33. 81,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.