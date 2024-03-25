ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CFO Sells $5,574,064.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. 7,053,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,060. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.60 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.